What Weightlifting Did for Her that Cardio Did Not

Lee Ann also used fitness as a coping mechanism when she was going through a divorce and says “My workouts and meal plans were the few things I had control of in my life at a time when I felt I had no control over anything. Coaching and my health and fitness journey has been an entire mindset transformation,” she says.

She adds, “It gave me a focus, a time to work on myself and see what new life I wanted to create. I learned to love myself, have confidence, and realized I was capable of doing so much more,” she says. Ultimately, the support of her team keeps her motivated to excel in training. When she is not training she is self-motivated and says that with every success, her motivation becomes stronger.

P.S. A good solution for sticking to your diet.