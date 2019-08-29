What To Do This Weekend
Add some international flair to your Labor Day weekend by attending WorldFest Louisville. You can celebrate the diversity of our city and immerse yourself in an environment where you can learn about different cultures. The event is one of the region’s largest international festivals featuring food, crafts, and entertainment.
Let every form of art dazzle your senses at the Heart Behind the Art event happening in Southern Indiana. Heart Behind the Art encompasses an array of artistic expressions including visual and culinary arts, dance and a haircut demonstration.
If quirky is your style, find an eye-catching piece for your home or for a friend at the Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market. And while you’re out shopping, stop at one of their food trucks for lunch.
Get into the groove at Salsa Night at The Hard Rock Cafe Louisville where you can dance through the night. Feeling a little shy? Don’t worry. This event is for those with all skill levels of salsa dancing.
