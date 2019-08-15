What To Do This Weekend

Whether you’re searching for your next pet or just love being able to support the homeless animals in our community, make plans to attend the Kentucky Humane Society Tuxes and Tails Gala. This year’s theme is Catsino Royale: For Your Paws Only and will feature a silent auction, open bar, appetizers, casino tables and games as well as dinner and an after party.

P.S. Tight budget? Here’s an idea.