What To Do This Weekend
It’s fair to say that the perfect weekend event for you and the kids this month is the Kentucky State Fair. Splurge on fair food, view art from local artists, visit the animals and get on one of the rides for an adrenaline rush. This year, musical guests include the Wulfe Bros., and For King and Country.
Build your book collection without exhausting your wallet at The Locust Grove Summer Used Book Sale. Or if you are trying to clear clutter and need to get rid of some books, they accept donations of books that are in good condition.
Treat yourself to a feast by attending the Taste of Frankfort Avenue on Saturday at The American Printing House for the Blind. You’ll be able to sample different foods from over 20 of Louisville’s best eateries which include The Grape Leaf and Porcini. Tickets are $45.
Cross the bridge into Southern Indiana for the Monarch Festival and Art Fair. This is a family friendly event showcasing art from artisans across the country, local craft beer, barbecue, and activities for everyone. Also, don’t miss your chance to see the monarch butterflies fly away. They will be released at 5pm.
Whether you’re searching for your next pet or just love being able to support the homeless animals in our community, make plans to attend the Kentucky Humane Society Tuxes and Tails Gala. This year’s theme is Catsino Royale: For Your Paws Only and will feature a silent auction, open bar, appetizers, casino tables and games as well as dinner and an after party.
P.S. Tight budget? Here’s an idea.
