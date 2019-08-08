What To Do This Weekend
Start your weekend off with farm-fresh fun at the Frazier Farm Fresh Friday. Local farmers are putting together a midday market at the Gateway Garden, a courtyard next to the museum. Shop from a wide selection of fresh produce like corn, kale, squash, tomatoes, and more. There will also be various nut butters including pumpkin seed and hazelnut espresso. End your visit with a BLT sandwich and a scoop or artisanal Italian ice cream from Gelato Gilberto.
If you have an appreciation for anything related to horse racing, make plans to watch a couple of classic films in the Churchill Downs infield. The Downs will be showing Racing Stripes and Secretariat as part of their summer movie night. Watch them on one of the largest 4k video screens in the world, while enjoying concessions. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.
Feel like kicking back and relaxing? From August 8 through August 13 Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, located in LaGrange, will be showing Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw followed by Yesterday. Movies start at 9:15 pm. Concessions will be available before and during the movie. Parking is first come first, first serve.
Take a drive up to Paoli Indiana for the Paoli Fest spanning two days this weekend. This free music, art, and film festival is sure to bring the community together in light of empowering youth in the arts. Visit the festival for music, games, collaborative art projects, and food.
Made Market is heading to the Mellwood Arts Center for their summer event. Come together with the Louisville community to support local businesses of all kinds. Every item at this market is handmade by a local artist, and handpicked for you. Come find what you’ve been looking for and support the artistic talents of local creators.
P.S. Incentive for sprucing up your home.
0 Comments