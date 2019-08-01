What To Do This Weekend
The Carnegie Center for Art and History is hosting a Night at the Carnegie as they celebrate the opening of their newest exhibition Blunt: Inspiration in Transition. This exhibit showcases artwork created by local and national artists whose lives and work are influenced by skateboarding and its culture. Tickets are only $15 dollars, unless you are a member. Regardless, your first drink of the night is on them!
The St. Matthews Street Festival is a go and it’s the perfect family-friendly event for you to attend. This festival will be happening from 11am until 10pm and will feature bands, games, inflatables, and booths for vendors and local businesses. Don’t miss out on the food and fun happening down in St. Matthews this weekend.
Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will be at the KFC Yum! Center this weekend performing hits such as “Stiches” and “Lost in Japan.” He will be joined by singer Alessia Cara, who will be his opening act.
Design the arrangement of your dreams at Mahonia’s Floral Design Class. There’s no experience required for this class, just come prepared to learn the art of flower arrangement and take home the piece that you make. It’s happening right down on East Market Street on Saturday.
The Louisville Zoo is launching a series of workouts that will help you either jumpstart your fitness routine or inspire you to start one! Their series Zoo Wild Workouts will include yoga, barre, and zumba, or as they call it, ZOOmba. Join in this weekend for their classes on ZOOMba and barre after the zoo closes.
