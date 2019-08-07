Three Events to Buy Tickets for this Month
Jeanne Robertson
The Kentucky Center
At age 75, and standing 6’2”(since the age of 13), this former Miss North Carolina (named Miss Congeniality at the 1963 Miss America pageant), engages audiences with humorous observations about life around her.
In a December 2016 interview with StyleBlueprint, when the question was posed: ‘If a child were to ask you what your job is, what would you say?’ Jeanne Robertson replied: “I would say that I make people laugh. Look, I’m not saving the world, but you let someone come [to a show] who’s lost a child or a spouse, and they say, “I haven’t laughed since then, and this felt good,” that feels good! Everyone’s split up … religion and politics … I don’t get into any of that. When I look at the audience and see people of various religions, ages, races, backgrounds, and they’re all laughing at the same thing…there’s a bond. When you make eye contact with someone who is different from you, and you’re laughing at the same thing, that feels good. You know you’ve found the common ground,” she explained.
To date, Robertson has nine nationally released DVDs, and has written three books.
Some of her most popular anecdotes include “Don’t Go to Vegas Without A Baptist,” “Don’t Bungee Jump Naked,” and “Don’t Send a Man to the Grocery Store.”
WHEN: August 16 @ 8pm
WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway
TICKETS: start at $35
CONTACT: Get tickets here, by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru).
Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
Access Services: Accessible Seating, Assistive Listening System | 502-566-5111 (V) or 502-566-5140 (TTY)
**Appropriate for all ages
Derby City Jazz Festival
Iroquois Amphitheater
This is the 4th year of the annual Derby City Jazz Festival, which was established to make Louisville a destination location for smooth jazz in the area. The DCJF also holds the distinction of being the largest smooth Jazz Festival in Kentucky.
DCJF CEO Max Maxwell had this to say about his festival: “We’ve been successful in bringing in national recording artists (who are also Grammy winners and nominees) to showcase their talent. DCJF attracts audiences who are true smooth jazz enthusiasts, and who come to experience the best that Louisville has to offer for the great music, bourbonism, food, and culture in general,” he added.
The 2019 DCJF music artists include: Pieces of a Dream, Nick Colionne, Marion Meadows, Joey Sommerville, Ragan Whiteside, Cal Harris Jr., Lindsey Webster, Adam Hawley, Lin Rountree, Sheryl Rouse, and Rahsaan Patterson.
WHEN: August 10 gates open at 2pm, concerts begins at 4pm. August 11 gates open ast 11am, concerts begin at 1pm.
WHERE: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Rd
TICKETS: $61.30/$71.90/$82.50
CONTACT: Get tickets here, or in person at two Better Days Records locations (2600 West Broadway #104, and 1765 Bardstown Rd).
*Rain or Shine
Sheila E. with Special Guests Rose Royce
Kentucky State Fair
Sheila E. began her career in the mid 1970s as a percussionist/singer for The George Duke Band, remaining with the group until 1983. And it was 1978 when Prince met the then 20-year-old Oakland, California native after a concert, where she had performed with her percussionist father, Pete Escovedo. Upon their initial meeting Prince told her that he and his bassist Andre Cymone “were just fighting about which one of us would be the first to be your husband.” He also vowed that one day she would join his band. The two would eventually join forces during the Purple Rain recording sessions, and she worked with him from 1984-89, her contribution included providing vocals on the B-side to Let’s Go Crazy, and Erotic City in ‘84.
Sheila E. went on to prove herself a successful artist in her own right, and the 61-year-old artist is known as the ‘Queen of Percussion.’ Her first solo album The Glamorous Life, debuted in 1984 to critical acclaim and was certified gold by the RCAA. Her follow-up album Romance 1600 in ‘85, also reached gold certification.
*In 2018 the Arts Insider was absolutely wowed by Sheila E.’s Waterfront Park concert, and can’t recommend the singer/drummer/percussionist/guitarist highly enough.
WHEN: August 16 at 8pm. Doors open at 6:30pm
WHERE: Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane (*outside)
TICKETS: FREE with paid admission to the Fair. Seating is first come first serve, and accessible seating is available.
CONTACT: Get tickets here.
