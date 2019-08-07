Three Events to Buy Tickets for this Month

Jeanne Robertson

The Kentucky Center

At age 75, and standing 6’2”(since the age of 13), this former Miss North Carolina (named Miss Congeniality at the 1963 Miss America pageant), engages audiences with humorous observations about life around her.

In a December 2016 interview with StyleBlueprint, when the question was posed: ‘If a child were to ask you what your job is, what would you say?’ Jeanne Robertson replied: “I would say that I make people laugh. Look, I’m not saving the world, but you let someone come [to a show] who’s lost a child or a spouse, and they say, “I haven’t laughed since then, and this felt good,” that feels good! Everyone’s split up … religion and politics … I don’t get into any of that. When I look at the audience and see people of various religions, ages, races, backgrounds, and they’re all laughing at the same thing…there’s a bond. When you make eye contact with someone who is different from you, and you’re laughing at the same thing, that feels good. You know you’ve found the common ground,” she explained.

To date, Robertson has nine nationally released DVDs, and has written three books.

Some of her most popular anecdotes include “Don’t Go to Vegas Without A Baptist,” “Don’t Bungee Jump Naked,” and “Don’t Send a Man to the Grocery Store.”

WHEN: August 16 @ 8pm

WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway

TICKETS: start at $35

CONTACT: Get tickets here, by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru).

Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.

Access Services: Accessible Seating, Assistive Listening System | 502-566-5111 (V) or 502-566-5140 (TTY)

**Appropriate for all ages