The Way She Honored Her Mom Through a Race

Lauren Deerwester

Age: 38

Job: Video Monitor Tech/Mental Health Tech at Our Lady of Peace

An unexpected turn of events at a marathon gave Laura Deerwester a sense of purpose — and became a symbol of her mother.

“In 2014 I was registered to run the Derby Festival Full Marathon for the fifth time. I accidentally made the wrong turn when the race split and ended up on the course for the half marathon instead of the full. I didn’t realize my mistake until 2 miles after the split, around the 11 mile marker. So I sprinted to the finish with a half marathon time of 1:49. I was proud of my time but beat myself up for having made such a stupid mistake. A friend told me that the Flying Pig Marathon was only a couple weeks later in Cincinnati and a lightbulb went off in my head. 2014 was the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death from cancer when I was 7 years old. She was buried in Loveland, Ohio just outside of Cincinnati in May of 1989. So on the first Saturday in May of 2014, I ran 26.2 hilly miles for my beautiful mother in Cincinnati. It was the most difficult course I had ever run but I felt like something magical was happening. I finished my fifth full marathon with a time of 3:53, which was three whole minutes faster than my former personal record. I have now run 12 full marathons and have not even come close to beating that time. Maybe that time on that day of that year was meant to be my best ever. And maybe that wrong turn a few weeks prior was meant to bring me back to my mother so I could leave my race bib from that magical run with her,” she says.

