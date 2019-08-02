She Started Running 5ks and Now Does Ironmans
AMIE ISABEL, 38
Fitness Instructor at Club Fitness and YMCA in Mt. Washington
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
Amie Isabel is proving that with determination and perseverance, you can set a goal and achieve it. In 2015, Amie began her fitness journey with competing in her first Ironman. “I completed three full Ironman, at least 12 Ironman 70.3, and have Ironman Traverse City 70.3 and Ironman Louisville on the schedule for this year,” she says. The races can be challenging, but Aimee is accustomed to overcoming adverse situations. “I use a ‘Never Quit’ mentality to get through races when they get tough.”
She finished fifth place female at the 50-mile Chattanooga Trail Run — one of her most difficult competitions. “I really had to dig deep. It was raining, cold, and miserable. The storm rolled in with high winds and was knocking trees down. I had several opportunities to drop at aid stations, but quitting was not an option.”
To maintain a high morale and motivation, she reminds herself to just keep pushing to get faster and be the best version of herself.
Applying this mindset when doing triathlons is imperative — even if she isn’t the one running. “I am heading to Iceland to crew and pace a friend in Island Extreme Triathlon. The course is grueling and has over 4300 feet of elevation gain in the 27 mile run. I will carry the nutrition for both of us and help keep him motivated during the run, after his swim, and bike. It is mandatory to have a pacer the entire run portion of the race,” she says.
Amie says working out with friends holds her accountable for putting in the work. “I race with a local triathlon club, but do the majority of my training with my best friend Geri and also multiple other groups of people. We help motivate and push each other,” she says.
As far as a recommended workout, she says that swimming is a great total body workout. Running is also a personal favorite for her because it gives her time to reflect.
