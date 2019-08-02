She Started Running 5ks and Now Does Ironmans

To maintain a high morale and motivation, she reminds herself to just keep pushing to get faster and be the best version of herself.

Applying this mindset when doing triathlons is imperative — even if she isn’t the one running. “I am heading to Iceland to crew and pace a friend in Island Extreme Triathlon. The course is grueling and has over 4300 feet of elevation gain in the 27 mile run. I will carry the nutrition for both of us and help keep him motivated during the run, after his swim, and bike. It is mandatory to have a pacer the entire run portion of the race,” she says.

Amie says working out with friends holds her accountable for putting in the work. “I race with a local triathlon club, but do the majority of my training with my best friend Geri and also multiple other groups of people. We help motivate and push each other,” she says.

As far as a recommended workout, she says that swimming is a great total body workout. Running is also a personal favorite for her because it gives her time to reflect.

