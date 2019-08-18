She Knows the Food Details

Jamie Stich

Age: 34

Job: Owner/Chef at Prep Meals 502 and a Personal Trainer and Coach at CrossFit Cavalry

Eating the right types of foods is an integral part of a good fitness plan, but if you aren’t sure where to start, Jamie Stich shares a few tips to get you ready for your first (or next) workout.

“It’s important to eat balanced meals and an easy way of doing that is tracking your macros. “Macros” is short for macronutrients these are your proteins, fats, carbohydrates found in foods. Protein is important because it helps build muscle. When we workout, our bodies start to break down muscle to use for fuel. Make sure your body is getting enough protein. This will help build lean muscle mass and slow down muscle breakdown. Carbohydrates and sugar is our body’s first choice for energy or fuel. Fat is only used for fuel when our carbs have been depleted. Using a macro balanced diet and keeping track of your macros can really help give your body what it needs and accelerate you to reaching your goals,” she says.