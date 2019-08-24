How She Does Food Prep — and Her Secret Drink

Jen Mannarelli believes that time management is integral in staying healthy and happy. She preps her meals a week in advance to help her move through the days easier. If you are short on time, try these quick meal ideas from Jen.

-Grill 3-4 pounds of chicken and freeze it into 4 oz bags.

-Chop fruits and veggies on Sundays so they are ready to go for the week.

“If you need a quick healthy meal, throw some chicken onto a salad or in a bowl of veggies. Also, you can use the fresh pre-chopped veggies thrown in with some quinoa and grilled chicken. Toss this with a little tomatillo sauce or green salsa for the finishing touch,” she says.

Her Favorite Drink: Zija Supermix

“It’s loaded with antioxidants, rich in alkalinity, detoxifies my body, boosts my immune system, reduces cholesterol and risk of disease, relieves inflammation & much much more,” she says.

P.S. Eat like this gladiator champ.