How She Does Food Prep — and Her Secret Drink
Jen Mannarelli believes that time management is integral in staying healthy and happy. She preps her meals a week in advance to help her move through the days easier. If you are short on time, try these quick meal ideas from Jen.
-Grill 3-4 pounds of chicken and freeze it into 4 oz bags.
-Chop fruits and veggies on Sundays so they are ready to go for the week.
“If you need a quick healthy meal, throw some chicken onto a salad or in a bowl of veggies. Also, you can use the fresh pre-chopped veggies thrown in with some quinoa and grilled chicken. Toss this with a little tomatillo sauce or green salsa for the finishing touch,” she says.
Her Favorite Drink: Zija Supermix
“It’s loaded with antioxidants, rich in alkalinity, detoxifies my body, boosts my immune system, reduces cholesterol and risk of disease, relieves inflammation & much much more,” she says.
