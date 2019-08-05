How Exercise Changes Everything
Ashley DeVault
Age: 36
Job: Real estate agent for Homepage Realty and yoga instructor
Adopting a fitness routine can be daunting — especially if you have a busy schedule, but the benefits of exercise go beyond losing weight. If you stick with a fitness regimen long enough, you won’t want to give it up. Ashley DeVault’s passion for fitness began as a child and she continues to make it the foundation of her life.
“Our physical physique is only one small fragment of overall wellness. Exercise has changed not just my outside appearance, but emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Having all these elements in balance has increased my overall wellness by giving me more energy, compassion, and awareness of self,” she says.
Ashley is excited about helping women discover the powerful effects of exercise, but says our society needs to be more cognizant of how we address other issues affecting women — aside from body image. “We as a society should/could suggest changing the language and how we as women talk about other women when it comes to all issues not just body image … it’s much more than the surface, it’s deeper,” she says.
