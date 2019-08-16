Her Sensible Approach to Food and Movement, Has Helped Her Lose Over 60 Pounds

Joy Mays

Age: 40

Job: Residence Coordinator for residential housing company Renewed Hope LLC

Being able to have the stamina to compete in a sports competition alongside kids serves as positive reinforcement for Joy — and is a reminder of the benefits of exercise. In 2015, Joy began living a healthier life which led to her losing over 60 pounds. She says adopting a fitness regimen and disciplined approach to her new lifestyle made a significant difference.

“Exercise is very important, and is the key to unlocking so much more. I needed to develop disciplined success routines in the morning and at night to help me stay focused on what’s most important in my life — my relationship with Christ, my husband, and my children. A good teacher showed me that when you are pursuing something urgently you must be focused, be strategic and be relentless,” she says.

Joy primarily eats fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and grains but says you don’t have to deprive yourself of the foods you love. “I have done lots of research and tested different eating plans that track and measure your food intake. I found have that all of them can be good, but it is mostly about everyday choices. Track what you eat everyday. Don’t let yourself become hungry. Enjoy eating what you love and don’t just eat what you like. Protein and produce are the best snacks and snacking is a good thing,” Joy says.