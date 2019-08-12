Her Goals, and Her Self-Talk Are Something For Us to Aspire to

First goal: Shave 40 minutes off her prior marathon time at the Indianapolis Marathon in 2015. Accomplished. #Journeyto40

Second goal: After reaching a 1,000 mile milestone, running the most miles she has ever run in one single year, she challenged herself to run 100 miles a month in 2016. Accomplished.

Third goal: Complete the “Run the Year” Challenge in 2019. This meant that she would run 2,019 miles for the year, which is about 168.25 miles per month and nearly 6 miles each day. Accomplished. “It is legit the hardest, most difficult goal I have ever tackled. “

Fourth goal: Beverly has been given a guaranteed spot in the 2020 NYC Marathon and was one of the 500 entries that were selected. She will run this next year and complete her most current goal: to run the NYC Marathon.