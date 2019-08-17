Dang, Those Arms
Melissa Goodlett
Age: 48
Job: Co-owner and head trainer at F45 Training
Melissa Goodlett followed her father’s lead after noticing the positive effects fitness had on his life. “When I was a little girl, my dad decided he needed to lose 50 pounds. I remember watching him workout in our basement and transform himself into a much healthier and happier person. I think that transformation stuck with me and definitely influenced my love for fitness,” she says.
Her desire to stay fit also comes from having grandparents who lived long lives. “Their minds were perfect but their bodies made life difficult for them. Knowing I have the potential for that kind of longevity, motivates me to do everything I can to have the best quality of life possible,” she says.
Melissa’s workout includes yoga, boxing, and running but says that high intensity interval training is her top pick. “It combines strength and cardio and creates lean muscle mass. It burns calories even after the workout is over, and burns more fat in less time,” she says.
When it comes to what she eats, Melissa takes a simpler approach. “For so many people [the word] diet is equivalent to fast weight loss.I prefer to think about food in terms of nourishment and choosing unprocessed food that fuel my body. Rather than spending time constantly thinking about food and counting calories, worrying about what I should or shouldn’t be eating, I eat for health,” she says.
Here are the few guidelines she uses to help keep herself on track:
– No food after 7pm or before bed
– No junk food in the house
– No food with sugar as one of the first three or four ingredients
– Drink lots of water and hot green tea (preferably decaf and organic)
P.S. Turn your workout into a social affair.
0 Comments