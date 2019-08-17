Dang, Those Arms

Melissa Goodlett

Age: 48

Job: Co-owner and head trainer at F45 Training

Melissa Goodlett followed her father’s lead after noticing the positive effects fitness had on his life. “When I was a little girl, my dad decided he needed to lose 50 pounds. I remember watching him workout in our basement and transform himself into a much healthier and happier person. I think that transformation stuck with me and definitely influenced my love for fitness,” she says.

Her desire to stay fit also comes from having grandparents who lived long lives. “Their minds were perfect but their bodies made life difficult for them. Knowing I have the potential for that kind of longevity, motivates me to do everything I can to have the best quality of life possible,” she says.

Melissa’s workout includes yoga, boxing, and running but says that high intensity interval training is her top pick. “It combines strength and cardio and creates lean muscle mass. It burns calories even after the workout is over, and burns more fat in less time,” she says.