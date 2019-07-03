Win 2 tickets to Holiday World
Located just 90 minutes from Louisville, Holiday World celebrates Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and 4th of July with roller coasters, family rides, live shows, games, and attractions. Splashin’ Safari is an award-winning water park with rides for all ages. Both Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari provide free soft drinks, free parking, free inner-tube usage, free sunscreen, and free Wi-Fi.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will win two tickets to Holiday World, valid until October 27, 2019.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, July 9, at 11:59pm EDT to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!