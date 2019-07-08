What Wardrobe Brings Her Success?

As program director for KentuckianaWorks, the workforce development board for the seven-county area, she provides strategic guidance on contracts, budgets, and also helps job seekers find jobs and good careers, education, and training. She helps employers meet their workforce needs by connecting them with skilled, qualified employees.

“It is enjoyable work,” says Angella, 41, whose name is pronounced ann-GEL-lah. “I absolutely love workforce. This is my second time working for KentuckianaWorks. I worked for them as a consultant in 2012 and 2013. Once that contract ended, I worked for Leadership Louisville for five years. But I missed workforce development and the ability to work with people who need assistance the most. I was blessed and grateful to come back.

“I have a chance to provide strategic guidance so that people have a great experience when they come through the door and get the help they need,” she says. “How can we best help this population? We recently received grant money to hire a consultant to provide basic computer training. Not everybody is computer literate.”

As an adjunct teacher at Jefferson Community and Technical College, she teaches Achieving Academic Success, a course for first-time college students. “We cover a variety of subjects to make them ready for their college and career experience,” Angella says, including researching salaries, looking at possible jobs one can get with a certain degree, and addressing financial literacy. “We talk about student loan debt, credit card debt, different types of loans. I get real realistic with people, so they know the impact.”

Angella still operates the Clark Consulting Group, which she started in 2012 to provide financial literacy and career counseling as a consultant for KentuckianaWorks. “I started that out of passion,” she says. “It was an opportunity to help people on a one-on-one level. Now I have individual clients. I counsel people who are in some type of career transition. It’s about learning how to network in a successful way, how to utilize their resources, which could be the people that they already know,” says Angella, who with her husband Troy, has two daughters, ages 21 and two years old.