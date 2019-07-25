What To Do This Weekend
Enjoy an afternoon of history at the Farmington Historic Plantation. Experience a bourbon tasting from local Indiana distilleries while learning about the rich history from Kentucky Hall of Fame Historian Mike Veach.
The Old Louisville Craft Beer Festival at Central Park is the perfect summer event, complete with beer from multiple local breweries. This family-friendly will also feature music from Bridge 19, a New Orleans Jazz group. All event proceeds benefit the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council, which helps preserve the beautiful Louisville neighborhood!
A summer celebration is happening at Bernheim Forest complete with art, music, and family-friendly activities for everyone. At nightfall, watch for the famous forest giants lit up under the night sky and the view of beautiful Lake Nevin.
If hiking is your thing, you won’t want to miss out on experiencing the beautiful sights of Louisville’s own Cherokee Park after dark on Friday. Wander through trails, and keep your eye out for wildlife and fireflies on your hike. Don’t forget to grab some s’mores after finishing the hike and make sure to catch a view of Jupiter and Saturn through the telescopes. There’s lots to do at this event!
The Kentucky Museum of Arts and Craft and Leigh Anne Albrechta are hosting a yoga session Saturday morning. Begin your weekend with a little meditation and relax on a yoga mat with some friends! Bring your own mat and water when you come.
P.S. Strawberry Tall Cakes for a Saturday morning breakfast is the ultimate weekend treat.
0 Comments