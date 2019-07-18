What To Do This Weekend
Sundance Short Film Tour is up next on the roster for showings at the Speed Cinema. This tour will take you through seven amazing short films selected as part of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Discover never before seen short films, debuting independent filmmakers across the world, and more as you kick back and relax.
The event we have all been waiting for is finally here. Misters for MS, benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is happening at the Marriot downtown this Saturday. Join a few tall, dark, and handsome men as they raise money to help create a world free of MS. This event will feature a live auction, open bar, and even an after party.
This month, you can partake in the Iroquois Park guided tour. The tour will run on Saturday morning and take you through the rich 131- year history of what was once known as the “Yellowstone” of Louisville. If you can’t make it this month, guided tours will be held in Cherokee park next month.
Take a tour of your dream home at Homerama 2019. Tour the new Dove Point Estates where each home is custom built and fully furnished. This is your chance to take a look at all of the latest design trends and leave inspired with ideas for your own home.
Join the Forum at Brookside for a rockin’ Summer Concert this Friday featuring the Wulfe Brothers. Listen to some great tunes at this free event and fill up on a good meal at one of the food trucks that will be onsite. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair so you can truly sit back and enjoy the show.
You have until Monday to get your entries in for the Not Your Pink Drink Cocktail Contest. Whether you’re an amateur or professional mixologist, creating a cocktail that is bold and worthy of the win is encouraged. Winners will be selected in two categories: professional and amateur. Both winners, in addition to receiving a cash prize, will be featured in the Bourbon Women’s annual conference, SIPosium. Get to mixing!
