What To Do This Weekend
Over 60 local and regional businesses will gather at the St. Matthews Business Expo. The free expo’s theme is travel, and your “passport” will be stamped at each booth to enter you to win door prizes. Guests will also be able to visit the taste of St. Matthews at the expo.
Calling all brides-to-be to the Meet Me at the Altar Wedding Show at Churchill Downs on Sunday to visit over 60 Louisville wedding professionals, including photographers, venues, caterers, bakeries, DJs, wedding dress boutiques, honeymoon travel experts, and more.
Bring out your kids’ creativity at the free KMAC Family Fun Day on Saturday. You can even join in and help, too.
Join highly celebrated music director and conductor of the Louisville Orchestra Teddy Abrams Sunday morning for a performance and presentation. Listen to the soothing sounds of piano and clarinet at this free event that celebrates the true power of music.
The Norton Commons moon landing commemoration, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, will allow guests to see the sky like never before through high-powered telescopes.
Forecastle Festival returns for another year with acts such as The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Judah and the Lion, and more. You can also enjoy bourbon at the Bourbon Lodge and craft vendors.
P.S. Try your luck at winning tickets to this jazz festival.
0 Comments