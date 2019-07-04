What To Do This Weekend

On July 10th, Women Who Write is hosting a workshop for anyone and everyone aspiring to write. Led by Cheri Powell, participants will delve into the art of writing and crafting a story. The workshop will be held at Old 502 Winery and registration is open now. Grab your pencil and paper, or laptop if that’s more your style, and head to this event.

(Photo by Neonbrand on Unsplash)