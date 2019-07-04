What To Do This Weekend
If you’d rather let someone else host the 4th of July celebration this year, don’t worry! There are plenty happening all across Louisville to attend without any attached stress of party hosting. Visit the Waterfront, Crescent Hill, or Locust Grove this Thursday night to kick back and watch fireworks across the sky. All events will have food, games for children, music, and more.
Touring since 1997, the band Death Cab for Cutie is back in Louisville at Iroquois Amphitheater on Sunday. Get ready to rock out to songs such as I Will Follow You into the Dark and Soul Meets Body.
A new farmer’s market off Factory Lane meets every Tuesday and Saturday. Stop by for fresh produce, local and handmade goods, plants, soaps, jams, and more. If you want to sell some of your own goods, the market is still accepting vendors.
Looking ahead:
On July 10th, Women Who Write is hosting a workshop for anyone and everyone aspiring to write. Led by Cheri Powell, participants will delve into the art of writing and crafting a story. The workshop will be held at Old 502 Winery and registration is open now. Grab your pencil and paper, or laptop if that’s more your style, and head to this event.
(Photo by Neonbrand on Unsplash)
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana needs your votes! Through August 1, make your choice for the “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout” award, presented at the Tough Cookie Awards breakfast. This year the Girl Scouts are spotlighting the importance male business leaders and volunteers have in playing pivotal roles in the investment of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, in an effort to involve more fathers and business leaders in girls’ lives.
