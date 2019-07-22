What Gives this Career Development Professional Joy

Are you surprised at your career?

“Being a first generation college student I didn’t even know that an academic advisor or counselor was a career option until I was in college and needing the guidance and direction myself. I often say I stumbled into it, but it really is a great fit for my particular set of counseling skills and people skills. I remember being in my master’s program and taking a career counseling class. All of my classmates thought it was nowhere near as interesting as diagnosis and treatment, but I loved it. That should have been my first clue that I probably wasn’t going to end up practicing as a therapist.”

What are your long-term professional goals?

“Long term, I would love to grow the office of career development at Spalding. Currently I am the only person solely dedicated to career development here, and I would like the demand for services to grow so much that we need more employees and a bigger space. I want to grow internship programs here with more partnerships and easier access for students. I think eventually, several years down the road, I would like to create my own career service consulting business.”

What is your favorite part about your job?

“My favorite part of my job is to see the stress melt away from students who have been struggling. They leave a little lighter and a little more confident about their process. Then I’ll get a call or email from them telling me they have interviews or just accepted a position. Knowing I was part of the process and helped them to get there is very rewarding.”

