We Love This Event — And the Men

Gather your girlfriends and head to the third annual Misters for MS event for a night of dancing on July 20, 6:30pm at The Marriott Downtown Louisville. You’ll also be able to treat yourself to some eye candy while supporting a worthy cause. As part of the event, 10 handsome bachelors will present some auction items which include VIP bourbon experiences and a halter worn by Triple-Crown winner Justify. After the silent auction, stay for their after-party featuring music from The Decades, an 8-piece classic rock, soul and R&B band. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Tickets are $65.

