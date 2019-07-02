Three Shows to Buy Tickets for in July

Shrek the Musical

Derby Dinner Playhouse

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…,” and thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy- tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. And his name is Shrek.

Based on the hugely popular 2001 DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy-tale adventure with all the beloved characters brought to life on stage.

Shrek The Musical features a lively score that includes songs such as Freak Flag, I Know It’s Today, Make A Move, and Morning Person.

WHEN: July 3-August 8, various performances

WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana

TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)

CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here.