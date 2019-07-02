Three Shows to Buy Tickets for in July
Shrek the Musical
“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…,” and thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy- tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. And his name is Shrek.
Based on the hugely popular 2001 DreamWorks animated film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy-tale adventure with all the beloved characters brought to life on stage.
Shrek The Musical features a lively score that includes songs such as Freak Flag, I Know It’s Today, Make A Move, and Morning Person.
WHEN: July 3-August 8, various performances
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana
TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here.
Classic Movie Series — Films of the 1960s
‘Newman, Redford, Poitier, Hoffman, Nichkolson, Peck, Sellers, Hepburn(s)…’
Just one look at the surnames of these actors should result in true cinema fans lining up at the Louisville Palace box office for this series. Every single one of the artists listed above are also Academy Award-winners (some even winning more than once), with the exception of Peter Sellers, although he was nominated as Best Actor for 1965’s Dr. Strangelove, which is among the series’ lineup this summer.
The 1960s was also the second to last decade during which there were still enough Hollywood film studios in existence to produce back-to-back exceptional films year after year. And in the Arts Insider’s opinion, were it financially feasible, the Palace’s summer Classic Movie Series could have screened two different films for every night of the week for the entire month of July, and still not hit everything on a cinemaphile’s comprised list of 1960’s Movie Classics.
Week 1
Spartacus (Friday, 7/5)
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Saturday, 7/6)
Week 2
To Kill a Mockingbird (Friday, 7/12)
A Hard Day’s Night (Saturday, 7/13)
Week 3
Dr. Strangelove (Friday, 7/19)
The Graduate (Saturday, 7/20)
Week 4
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Friday, 7/26)
Easy Rider (Saturday, 7/20)
Week 5
Midnight Cowboy (Friday, 8/2)
Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid (Saturday, 8/3)
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $8 at box office
Ring of Fire: The Music Of Johnny Cash
The legendary songbook of country music singer/songwriter/musician/actor/author Johnny Cash (1932-2003), comes to life in this musical portrait. It features over two dozen hit songs and the timeless spirit of love, faith, and rebellion of the Kingsland, Arkansas, native, aka ‘The Man in Black.’
“A unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family” — BroadwayWorld.
Creator Richard Maltby, Jr. (Miss Saigon, Ain’t Misbehavin, Fosse) shared his inspiration in a previous statement: “Most of the songs in the show are songs people already know. And yet when put together in an evening, they tell a story. Johnny had the soul of a poet, and when you listen to these songs together you hear something in them that is surprising.”
WHEN: July 9-August 18, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Victor Jory Theatre
TICKETS: start $45 and up. For groups of 10 or more call 502.585.1210.
CONTACT: box office in person, or call 502.584.1205.
P.S. Or opt for a cozy getaway.
0 Comments