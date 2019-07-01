The July Issue is Out!

Jul 1, 2019 | Today's Woman Now

On the cover: Angella Wilson wears lots of hats. She’s a management executive, a college teacher, a businesswoman, and a wife and mother. Read here about how creating a wardrobe that is her signature style helps her feel successful.

Embrace the outdoors with our July issue!

Read more about:
Sleek and creative outdoor spaces.
Three great spots for good food and cocktails.
Wetting your whistle with summer drinks, including a color-changing cocktail you can make yourself to impress partygoers.

In the Today’s Family section of the issue, you can learn about new experiences for your kids (how about a kids’ yoga class?), how to capture personality in your family photos, and how to help aging loved ones find a new place to live when the time comes.

Also, get travel tips from a woman’s solo trip to Key West, find marriage advice in our Just Ask Joyce column, and more.

Get inspired this summer — get outside, get social, and get refreshed!

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *