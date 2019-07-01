The July Issue is Out!
On the cover: Angella Wilson wears lots of hats. She’s a management executive, a college teacher, a businesswoman, and a wife and mother. Read here about how creating a wardrobe that is her signature style helps her feel successful.
Embrace the outdoors with our July issue!
Read more about:
• Sleek and creative outdoor spaces.
• Three great spots for good food and cocktails.
• Wetting your whistle with summer drinks, including a color-changing cocktail you can make yourself to impress partygoers.
In the Today’s Family section of the issue, you can learn about new experiences for your kids (how about a kids’ yoga class?), how to capture personality in your family photos, and how to help aging loved ones find a new place to live when the time comes.
Also, get travel tips from a woman’s solo trip to Key West, find marriage advice in our Just Ask Joyce column, and more.
Get inspired this summer — get outside, get social, and get refreshed!
