Outdoor Spaces and an Amazing View

When we went searching for outdoor spaces, we found Adam Arrington, president and general manager of Jefferson Animal Hospitals, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment in the Omni Hotel downtown.

The wall of windows covering the majority of his living room provides a spacious, open atmosphere whether he’s sitting on the couch or cooking a meal in the connecting kitchen. His bedroom and living room share a long balcony that faces the waterfront. Whether he is watching a storm brewing in the distance, getting a live update of the traffic, or enjoying the fireworks from Louisville Slugger Field, Adam is constantly surrounded by exciting entertainment. “It’s my wallpaper,” he says.