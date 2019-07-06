Fond of Louisville: A Summer Cocktail

Now that it’s summertime, I’m going to show you the only magic trick I know. It’s really just a fun bit of science, but it’s impressive and makes for a great cocktail, especially when you use some handmade glasses from Louisville’s own Hyland Glass.

I first saw butterfly pea flowers on my travels in Cambodia, where they’re used to make a refreshing and vibrantly-colored tea. Now that I’m home, I order mine from Amazon so I can prepare magical drinks, including my creation The Cambodian Breeze.

Kick back with your exotic refreshment. It’s simple, elegant, and no one has to know how easy it was.

COCKTAIL RECIPE

To start, you simply make tea. For every 8 oz of boiling water, add 1 teaspoon of dried pea flowers and 1 tablespoon of honey. Stir well and allow to steep for about 20 minutes. Remove the flowers and chill the tea until it’s ice cold.

Once your tea is chilled, pour 3/4 of a cup into a glass with ice, preferably one large cube so that it melts slowly and doesn’t dilute your drink. Add 1.5 oz. of vodka or gin. Now for the fun, stir in 3 tablespoons of fresh lime juice and watch the color change!

P.S. Strawberries and rhubarb are a delicious pair for this refreshing, summer cocktail.