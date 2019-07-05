Drinks of Summer

You don’t have to venture far to get a good, authentic drink. Whether you’re in the mood for spirits or crave something sweet and indulgent, we’ve featured some locally made drinks that will satisfy every type of thirst and palate.

1. Lunazul Blanco Tequila:This small-batch liquor is double distilled in traditional cognac stills and aged in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, available at Heaven Hill Distillery.

2. Finlandia Vodka of Finland: The vodka is made from Golden Suomi barley and pure glacial spring water, which gives it a clean, crisp, smooth taste, available at Brown-Forman.

3. Starlight Seventeen Ninety-Four Gin: This gin is produced in an American Dry Gin style, which accentuates the 13 different botanical blend soaks that give the gin a citrus flavor, available at Huber’s Starlight Distillery.

4. Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey: The first sip leads with a sharp orange spice and cream, followed by chocolate and tobacco. The second sip is spicy, touching on oak and rye, before returning to an earthy sweetness, available at Kentucky Peerless.

5. Rabbit Hole Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks: You’ll taste raisins, currants, and cherries with a hint of almond, and an impressive explosion of Sherry with a touch of vanilla and oak, available at Rabbit Hole Distillery.

6. Rivulet Artisan Pecan Liqueur: This flavor combination includes maple syrup, toasted pecans, butter, orange zest, honey, and baking spice, available at C88 Holdings, LLC.

7. Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy: The brandy is matured in Kentucky bourbon whiskey and medium-char American white oak barrels, available at Copper and Kings.