Drinks of Summer
You don’t have to venture far to get a good, authentic drink. Whether you’re in the mood for spirits or crave something sweet and indulgent, we’ve featured some locally made drinks that will satisfy every type of thirst and palate.
1. Lunazul Blanco Tequila:This small-batch liquor is double distilled in traditional cognac stills and aged in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, available at Heaven Hill Distillery.
2. Finlandia Vodka of Finland: The vodka is made from Golden Suomi barley and pure glacial spring water, which gives it a clean, crisp, smooth taste, available at Brown-Forman.
3. Starlight Seventeen Ninety-Four Gin: This gin is produced in an American Dry Gin style, which accentuates the 13 different botanical blend soaks that give the gin a citrus flavor, available at Huber’s Starlight Distillery.
4. Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey: The first sip leads with a sharp orange spice and cream, followed by chocolate and tobacco. The second sip is spicy, touching on oak and rye, before returning to an earthy sweetness, available at Kentucky Peerless.
5. Rabbit Hole Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks: You’ll taste raisins, currants, and cherries with a hint of almond, and an impressive explosion of Sherry with a touch of vanilla and oak, available at Rabbit Hole Distillery.
6. Rivulet Artisan Pecan Liqueur: This flavor combination includes maple syrup, toasted pecans, butter, orange zest, honey, and baking spice, available at C88 Holdings, LLC.
7. Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy: The brandy is matured in Kentucky bourbon whiskey and medium-char American white oak barrels, available at Copper and Kings.
8. Holi Gin: It’s a new spin on gin. This spirit is made using traditional botanicals, juniper, and masala chai, available at Distillery America.
9. The History of Lovers: This flavored gin is a delightful combination of crushed juniper berries, rose hips, rose water, sweet orange, tangerine, and other fruity and floral ingredients. It is macerated in apple brandy low-wine, and redistilled together with vapor distilled rose hips and grapefruit peels in the gin basket. Available at Copper and Kings.
10. Loaded Bloody Mary Mixer: Chef Anthony Lamas of Seviche partnered with American Beverage Marketers to create four different Bloody Mary mixers, which are sold nationally. This drink is infused with the flavors of cucumbers, horseradish, cracked black pepper, dice jalapeños, and scratch Worcestershire sauce. Drink styled by Aaron Graves.
11. Root Beer Float: Pick up a growler of root beer from Bluegrass Brewing Company and ice cream from Erhler’s Ice Cream to make this traditional summer treat. You can buy the ice cream at their store (201 E. Main Street) or from any of the Derby City Pizza locations. Also, check their site to find out when the Erhler’s ice cream truck will be in your neighborhood.
P.S. A fruity drink to cool you off and how to set up a bar.
12. A Beer: A Beer from Against the Grain has a crisp, dry and refreshing taste with citrus aromatics. Pair it with fried foods, grilled meats and hot dogs.
13. Kentucky Diamond Wine: Sandy and Jim Wight, owners of Wight-Meyer Vineyards and Winery, make Kentucky Diamond Wine, a light, crisp, fruity wine. Pair it with a salad, fruit or other lightweight food. “The wine tastes like grapes freshly picked from the vine,” Sandy says.
