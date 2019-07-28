Don’t Wait On Others… Discover Key West

Jennifer Harned was tired of waiting on her friends’ busy schedules to travel. The girl needed a beach and she needed it now. So, 12 years ago, Jenn made a decision that changed her life: She wasn’t going to wait on anyone to travel — she could do it by all by herself!

Jenn’s first solo travel experiences involved cruises throughout the Caribbean, but on her second cruise, Jenn found her home away from home: Key West. Since then, she has traveled to the U.S.’ southernmost point a whopping nine times.

“I went to Key West with my family when I was 14, but when I got off the cruise ship 12 years ago, I had this feeling…this is my place! There is a bumper sticker there that says ‘Wonderfully Weird’ and that about sums it up. There’s a guy who dresses up as Spiderman and plays the sitar, there’s a local named Max who walks around naked except for these giant butterfly wings and a bunny tail (I don’t know where he adheres that thing). Everyone is so welcoming and open, no one discriminates, I feel comfortable traveling alone. I can walk all day and never run out of things to see,” Jenn says.

Key West has sparked Jenn’s love for photography. The iconic architecture, the copious tropical flowers, the constant parade of street performers, panhandlers, and glorious freaks — it is a voyeur’s dream. Could there be a better place to observe? Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and countless others have found inspiration from this magical four-by-two mile archipelago, and so too has Jenn.

“You never know what you will see: a gaudy chandelier hanging from a front porch on one side of the street, and a gutted-out airplane that the neighbors use as a camper on the other side, old bicycles, land pirates, gorgeous sunsets, and shutters.

“It is a judgment-free getaway. It is just a bunch of misfits, artists, and street musicians coming together to have a great time.”

No wonder Jenn has found her place in Key West. A quick jaunt from Louisville and a sanctuary from judgment, this colorful city knows no dull days.