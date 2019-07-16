Dining Alfresco in Kentuckiana – The Exchange Pub & Kitchen

FUN

118 W. Main St. | New Albany

Originally built in 1875 as Shrader Stable and Livery, The Exchange Pub & Kitchen in New Albany came to life in 2012 as an inviting, casual neighborhood gastropub with an array of dining options. Included is an 85-seat indoor/outdoor courtyard and patio bar.

The courtyard decor is industrial chic with exposed brick, black wrought iron gates, and lots of high-end outdoor seating. The perimeter is lined with four-top tables with umbrellas to shield the sun. A retractable awning spans the center, covering the inviting L-shaped couches, complete with end tables and a round fire pit in the center — perfect seating for a friends’ night out. Adjacent to the outdoor bar are high-topped tables, also with umbrellas. White string lights add another level of warmth and hospitality, but it’s the view across Main Street that steals the show.

It’s easy to see why this place was selected the best New Albany restaurant in 2017 and 2018 — everything is locally sourced, and scratch ingredients are the focus.

Fun fact: It took over eight months to rehab this space. Repurposing with original and salvaged materials was the focus of the construction. The owners hope you take the time to walk inside to look around and see all of the architectural elements, especially the original steel beam trusses that span the length of the building. Plans are in the works to expand outward and upward.

Extra Tidbit: Have a date night at this romantic grill.