Dining Alfresco in Kentuckiana — Napa River Grill

ROMANTIC

1211 Herr Lane | Louisville

Step onto the patio of Napa River Grill, and the California wine country inspiration is evident. The charm starts with a thriving vineyard, beautiful sculpture, and loads of umbrella-covered seating. (In chilly weather, there are heaters, comfy blankets, and fire pits to provide warmth and additional ambiance). Strings of lights crisscross the patio and the area feels relaxed yet upscale, which is a perfect setting for a romantic evening.

The menu is Northern California meets Pacific-Rim, and dishes are made with local and regional seasonal ingredients. To make the flavors pop even more, enjoy a glass of champagne or Fumé Blanc. Also try the Baked Goat Cheese, which comes fresh from the grill with two huge hunks of sliced house-made country wheat bread. The bread is also the perfect host for the warm savory goat cheese topped with diced Brunoise pepperoni and tomato powder and for the fresh basil pesto. Ask your server to suggest a wine to pair with your choices, as Napa River Grill (which is located in Westport Village in Louisville) has one of Louisville’s largest award-winning wine offerings. We found the Baked Goat Cheese to be delicious with a glass of Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay.

The seasonal dinner menu is vast and offers something for everyone, from fresh seafood to pasta, vegetable pad Thai (add shrimp if you like), and the indulgent Blackhawk American Wagyu Steak.

Fun fact: When you eat at Napa River Grill, the table is served a small cast iron skillet of fresh cornbread topped with melting butter. It’s a delicious alternative to the traditional bread basket.

Napa River Grill is open for Sunday brunch 10am-2pm.

