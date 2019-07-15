Current Obsessions Of This Lover Of All Things French

What better way to get to know Today’s Woman than through her Current Obsessions? This month we meet a woman who is obsessed with all things French, children’s films, and lists, lists, lists.

Louisvillian Martha Nichols-Pecceu graduated from Centre College with a degree in French and history and has a Ph.D. from Duke University. She lived in Paris for a year while she worked on her dissertation, and in order to pay the bills, sold microwave popcorn — maybe the popcorn thing explains her passion for film. She’s married to Eric Pecceu, who is French (although they met in America), and they have two children Henri and Charlotte. She has lived and taught French at the university level in Florida, Texas, and Rhode Island. In Louisville she has taught French at Alliance Français and West End School. Two years ago she founded the Louisville Children’s Film Festival.

Martha’s Current Obsessions:

Louisville Children’s Film Festival

I’m obsessed with children’s film. They can be very uplifting and simple and give positive messages for kids. They can show real problems and how kids have responded to those problems with resilience and hope.

At this year’s festival, 15 countries were represented with 20 films and shorts. We had entries from Russia, Iran, Japan, and France.