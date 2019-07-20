Celebrations
Bride Kassie (Casper) Estes created a romantic, elegant wedding when she married her college sweetheart, Deven Estes in Sellersburg, Indiana. Kassie’s favorite memory was their first look. “It was the day we’ve been looking forward to for almost six years, so seeing him all dressed up and so excited to see me was just perfect,” she says.
The couple appreciates special touches such as Kassie’s engagement ring, which was custom designed to incorporate diamonds from one of Deven’s grandmother’s rings.
Another special memory was a picnic basket, gifted by Kassie’s mom and dad, and filled with leftovers from their reception. “Since we were so excited to see everyone and talk with our family and friends, we didn’t sit down long enough to eat. We were hungry after dancing the night away.”
The Details
Wedding Style romantic, elegant Color Palette plum and gold shimmer Must Haves comfortable shoes Ceremony Site St. John Paul II Catholic Church-St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg, IN Reception Site Private Residence, Floyds Knobs, IN Photographer Trina Whalin, Photo Lulu Videographer Matt Graf, Pixel Puppy Productions Coordinator Brian Nance, Nance’s Events Flowers Nance Floral Shoppe Dress Bridal and Formal, Cincinnati, OH Bridesmaid Dresses Rebecca’s Wedding Boutique, Louisville Tuxes Men’s Wearhouse Catering/Food All About Taste – Catering Andres Sisters Drinks Fireside Bar and Grill Cake Sweets by Morgan, Jeffersonville, IN Ceremony Music Vocalists JoEtta Storms and Karen Gutman (family friends), Organist/Pianist Janet Hamilton Reception Music Steven with Entertainment Essentials Décor Brian Nance, Nance’s Events Rings Jared Jewelers Stationery Etsy (print your own) Makeup Caitlin Sacasas, Rebel Heart Beauty Hair Amy Britt, Bei Capelli Salon & Spa, New Albany, IN Honeymoon Secrets St. James Montego Bay
0 Comments