Capturing Kids Creatively

EARLY YEARS 0-5

Photo finish

Long-term memory of events and scenes develops later in childhood, around age 7 or beyond, according to researchers from Emory University. While babies are building those brain cells, help build a stockpile of treasured memories — one that won’t get lost in your social media photo feed. To capture the remarkable growth in the early weeks of life, try taking a photo in the same spot each day for a month, then creating a collage or video with your phone’s editing software.

Or consider giving your phone camera a break and hiring a pro. Unlike phone photos, professional photographs come to you edited, perfected, and ready to save or share, no additional work required. Since newborn babies change so quickly, capturing the itty-bitty stage means scheduling photos in the first two weeks of life. That means the best time to schedule a photo session is during pregnancy, says Becca Robinson, a newborn and family photographer in Raleigh, North Carolina. But if you never got around to scheduling, check with local photographers for last-minute availability. Most newborn photographers love brand-new babies (no big surprise!) and will often try to fit yours in.