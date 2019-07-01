Bluegrass Backyards Blends Practicality with Fun

Purchasing a playset for your kids is one of the most convenient ways of keeping them active and can be a good use of your money — if you know how to select the right type for your family’s needs. Jakob Taylor, owner of Bluegrass Backyards, sells, assembles, and installs outdoor play equipment for residential and commercial use. Understanding the needs of your family, Jakob says, is an important factor in selecting a playset that your kids will enjoy.

Bluegrass Backyards sells Swing Kingdom, which is a premium vinyl playset, and Treefrogs, which is a traditional wooden playset, but says there are distinctive differences between the two. “If you choose a wooden swing set, it has to be sealed annually to maintain the appearance and condition. You will have to watch for splinters, wood bees, or cracks that may develop. If you have an older child and don’t expect to need it [the playset] for more than a few years, you can select a wood playset. However, if you have younger kids or plan to have more kids and want something that is low maintenance, the vinyl playset is a better option,” he says.