What To Do This Weekend
The life coach Iyanla Vanzant is coming to the Kentucky Center on Saturday for her Acts of Faith Tour. Join her in healing hearts and empowering minds as she returns to the stage for this interactive event. Tickets start at $42 and can be purchased online.
The 2019 Riverview Independence Festival will be held be Saturday night at 5p.m. Enjoy music from country music star Stephanie Quayle who was most recently named CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2019 and singer Shane Dawson. The night will end on an explosively fun note with fireworks starting at 10pm.
The Louisville Color Run has returned! Bring a little color into your life at this untimed 5K race that will make you smile. Head down to Waterfront Park early for a pre-race party, music, and warm up stretching before race time at 8:30am.
Red is the color of power at the third annual Millionaire Row Red Hat Affair at Churchill Downs hosted by Live Life Be Beautiful. Attend this event in support and celebration of African-American cancer survivorship. You can partake in a chef buffet while watching the races.
Find some vintage pieces — including jewelry — at the Locust Grove Antiques Market and tour their historic house museum on Sunday from 10am until 4:30pm.
On Saturday, let your kids create something that will make them — and you — proud. You can teach them about the beauty of nature at the Clifton Plant Co. where they will learn how to make a terrarium. After the session, you and your little one can take home your new potted plant. Each terrarium you make will be $20, and admission for parents is free. (Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash)
P.S. Weekends are wonderful and this is too…here’s one more thing you need to do before the weekend ends.
