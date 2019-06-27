What To Do This Weekend

On Saturday, let your kids create something that will make them — and you — proud. You can teach them about the beauty of nature at the Clifton Plant Co. where they will learn how to make a terrarium. After the session, you and your little one can take home your new potted plant. Each terrarium you make will be $20, and admission for parents is free. (Photo by Scott Webb on Unsplash)

P.S. Weekends are wonderful and this is too…here’s one more thing you need to do before the weekend ends.