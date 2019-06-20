What To Do This Weekend
This weekend, there are plenty of things to do in the ‘Ville, and we don’t want you miss out. Enjoy a night out on the river or even try your hand at pottery, the options are endless. Scroll down to read about some exciting ways to spend your weekend:
Did heading to the pottery festival last week spark your interest in pottery making? Good news, pottery making at Magpie 3x3 is now happening every Friday and Saturday. Visit this spot located on Frankfort Avenue to get behind the wheel with some clay and make your first handmade bowl. Bring a date, spouse, friend or family member for some fun but dress appropriately — you might get a little dirty.
If you, or your kids, haven’t had a chance to catch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this is your chance! Louisville Slugger is hosting a $3 movie night right under the lights of the outfield. Popcorn and soda will be sold for $5.
Water Lantern Festival makes its stop here in Louisville this weekend. Decorate a lantern at the Waterfront and send it off once the sun sets. With your ticket you will receive admission, a paper lantern, a marker as well as a surprise gift. Turn this night time activity into a chance for you to celebrate summer, honor a departed loved one, or send your wishes out for the future. Don’t forget to take pictures.
Something is brewing at The Kentucky Craft Bash. Over 40 local brewers will be serving more than 100 varieties of beer for you to enjoy. Guests will also be able to sample rare brews that are often not widely distributed. Head to Waterfront Park, but before you go, buy tickets online. Tickets are $50 for all the beer you wish to sample in 4 hours.
(Photo courtesy of Kentucky Craft Bash)
