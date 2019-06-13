What To Do This Weekend
We have an idea for the perfect Father’s Day outing. Aloft Louisville is hosting a comedy night on Sunday with a special catch: all the comedians are dads! Admission to this event is free but taking your dad is required. Arrive at the event early to share food and drinks before the show starts, then prepare for a night filled with laughter. (Photo courtesy of Aloft Louisville)
Butchertown Grocery is hosting a special Father’s Day brunch including a menu with all of his favorites. You and your Dad can fill up your plates with chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict and more delicious breakfast foods. Make your reservations soon to ensure you get a table for this amazing feast.
The Derby Festival is finally returning after a weather delay in April. The Horseshoe Foundation FamFest will be held on the Indiana side of the river for its second year this Friday. The festival has many activities to keep your kids busy this weekend including inflatables, mini golf, and even bed racing. Cross the bridge and have some fun this weekend.
The Bowl for Kids’ Sake bowling fundraiser is happening on Thursday in support of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Recruit your team of bowlers and head to Main Event in East Louisville to show your support for our local youth. Raising money in support of a great local organization could never be easier.
The well-known Broadway musical, Hamilton, has finally made it’s way to Louisville at the Kentucky Center. If you are planning to attend, get your tickets soon! Tickets for the weekend are selling fast. (Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Center)
