What To Do This Weekend
In the beautiful neighborhood of Old Louisville, you can catch a glimpse of all of the flowers in bloom at the Old Louisville Hidden Treasures Garden Tour. Full of history, these 10 Victorian era homes and their gardens are open exclusively to those who attend this event. Don’t miss out!
The Seelbach is bringing music and the culture of Argentina for the Louisville Tango Festival. The theme this year is the Great Gatsby, and guests are encouraged to come decked out in their best Roaring 20’s attire. Anyone is encouraged to dance the night away at this event, which includes classes and workshops for beginners and advanced dancers.
This weekend come to Frankfort Avenue for Louisville Potters annual Pottery Summer Sale. Featuring handmade pottery by professional clay artists there are tons of pieces to look through and purchase. Each unique piece is handmade locally as well as functional or decorative. Now is the time to find one that would be a perfect addition to your home.
Sullivan University is hosting the Open Air Fair this Saturday. It’s your one-stop shop for all things local. This is your chance to purchase crafts, art, jewerly, produce, and more from a variety of vendors. Plenty of food will be available as well as fresh bread from the Sullivan bakery. Don’t miss this family friendly and dog friendly event!
The Kentucky Opera is hosting an open house at the Brown Theater on Friday. Take your kids to this event for a fun-filled afternoon behind the scenes of the Opera, literally. Along with backstage tours, kids can get their face painted and sing along to songs and try on costumes. This is a fun event for the whole family.
Join the Derby City CARES Mentoring Movement and get involved in your community. Derby City CARES is partnering with organizations all over Louisville to uplift black children and prepare them academically and socially. Rip the Runway For Mentoring Fashion Show benefits these children and your attendance matters. Enjoy a fashion show, food, cocktails, and more at the event on Saturday.
