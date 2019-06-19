Win Tickets to Misters for MS!
Enter to win two tickets to Misters for MS, a tall, dark and handsome fundraiser benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bold and fun bachelors help auction off some highly sought after experiences at The Louisville Marriott Downtown on July 20.
THE GIVEAWAY:
Three winners will receive two tickets each to Misters for MS on Saturday, July 20 from 6:30-11pm at The Louisville Marriott Downtown.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, June 25 at 11:59 PM EDT to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.