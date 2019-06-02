Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
The Savannah Sipping Society plays through June 30 at Derby Dinner Playhouse.
The Savannah Sipping Society
Derby Dinner Playhouse
Derby Dinner Playhouse opens its 45th season with a comedy featuring four Southern women all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour. Deciding it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years, these middle-aged women successfully bond through their hilarious misadventures and find the confidence to jump-start new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.
The Savannah Sipping Society was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, the writing team behind the hit DDP comedies The Dixie Swim Club and The Hallelujah Girls.
WHEN: Thru June 30, various performances
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana
TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here
Kenny G will perform June 20 at the Louisville Palace.
Kenny G
Louisville Palace
In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, 63-year-old Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G (aka Kenneth Bruce Gorelic) has grafted elements of R&B, pop, and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since age 17 when he started his career as a sideman for Barry White‘s Love Unlimited Orchestra, the Seattle, Washington, native’s combination of unparalleled instrumental prowess and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide, and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.
WHEN: June 20 @ 8pm
WHERE: Louisville Palace
TICKETS: $29.50-$169.50
CONTACT: box office in person or here. For premium seats, lounge access contact PalacePremiumSeating@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.
Iyanla Vanzant will visit The Brown Theatre on June 29.
Iyanla Vanzant: Acts of Faith Remix Tour
The Kentucky Center
Fresh off the success of her 2018 Get Over It! Tour, Iyanla Vanzant (born Rhonda Eva Harris), celebrated spiritual teacher and speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning television personality, returns to the stage with her Acts of Faith Remix Tour.
This landmark inspirational and interactive event celebrates the updated 25th-anniversary edition of her internationally acclaimed and bestselling book, “Acts of Faith: Daily Meditations for People of Color.”
In her Acts of Faith Remix Tour, the 65-year-old Brooklyn, New York, native leads her audience through the process of the healing of their hearts, the empowerment of their minds, and the stirring of their souls. The hugely popular life coach originally gained fame from her 20 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show from 1998-99.
WHEN: June 29 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: Start @ $42.75
CONTACT: by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), or here. Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered.
0 Comments