Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

The Savannah Sipping Society

Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse opens its 45th season with a comedy featuring four Southern women all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour. Deciding it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years, these middle-aged women successfully bond through their hilarious misadventures and find the confidence to jump-start new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

The Savannah Sipping Society was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, the writing team behind the hit DDP comedies The Dixie Swim Club and The Hallelujah Girls.

WHEN: Thru June 30, various performances

WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana

TICKETS: $34-$49 (group rates available for groups of 20 or more)

CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here