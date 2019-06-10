Sip and Celebrate

The Ambassadors for Seniors honor will go to someone who is a voice for seniors, speaking up for causes that affect and mean the most to their welfare.

The winner of the Bridging the Gap honors will go to someone who has found ways to connect the gap between the younger and older generation.

The last honor, Compassionate Heart, will be presented to someone who is committed to serving and nurturing the seniors within our community.

In addition to honoring our community leaders, plenty of hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available for your enjoyment. Yes, this includes wine, beer, spirits, coffee, and tea! Don’t forget to check out their silent auction for a chance to see something that might catch your eye.

This year’s event sponsors include: Masonic Homes Kentucky, WKLY, and our very own, Today’s Transitions.

Although the deadline for sponsorships and nominations has passed, tickets are available. Send an email to info@srcareexperts.org to purchase your tickets or call 502.896.2316. Get your tickets early and make a date with friends for a night of good times.