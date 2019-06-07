Meet Dana Huber, 2019 Most Admired Woman — Food & Entertainment

Dana Huber

Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations, Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards

Family: Husband Ted; sons Christian and Blake

Area of town: Starlight, Indiana

Before Dana Huber worked in the family business, she had many years under her belt in corporate health care, working for both Humana and Kindred Healthcare. It was a leap of faith transitioning to Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyard. Not only would she be a wife to her husband, they would also be work colleagues. For Dana, the transition helped her find a better balance between being a professional and being a mother to her sons. Fifteen years later, she says it was one of her best decisions.

What is the best thing about your job?

The people I meet. Because we are a diverse business, I get to work with professionals in agriculture, marketing, public relations, community outreach, and distribution. To hear the stories of how people connect with Huber’s is an uplifting part of my job.

What are some of the challenges of your job?

Sometimes there are so many number one priorities. We’re a growing family business. You feel like you’re wearing so many hats at once.

How do you relax?

Relaxing time is when the four of us are together in the kitchen. We love to cook together. Our home life is our retreat. My sons love pot roast with gravy and mashed potatoes. They also love our homemade raspberry custard pie.

How has your life been different from what you expected?

From high school, I felt like I wanted to be an accountant. What I learned very quickly from my first accounting class is that it wasn’t even close to what I wanted to do. I knew it wasn’t for me. I didn’t want to look at numbers all day. My parents encouraged me to find something else in business.

If you accomplished all your goals, what would you do next?

I’d be a travel and food writer. I want to try bike trails in Spain and taste the wines in Argentina. There’s a big world out there. As our sons become integrated into our business, we’ll have more time to travel, although our jobs have allowed us to travel to some amazing places.

What are your favorite adult beverages from Huber’s?

I love our lavender gin cocktail. My favorite spirit is our gin. I love a French 75, which is sparkling wine, gin, and a lemon twist.

What do you enjoy?

Entertaining is one of my favorite things to do. I look forward to when our boys come into the company, and I can help them entertain guests while they’re working and have people visiting. I look forward to being able to plan that part for them.

When you have free time, how do you like to spend it?

I like to support other business owners. I like to visit boutiques and shops. A favorite is Dress & Dwell. Whether it’s going to Adrienne’s Bakery or going to Westport Whiskey & Wine, we’re able to be well-connected and it’s nice to hear what is going on with their businesses.

What is the secret to managing a family business?

As it grows, you have to make sure there is autonomy. As you go from two co-owners to potentially five, you have to have the company secure and diverse enough that [co-owners] are not stepping on one another. That they feel they have the autonomy to run the various lines of business.