Meet Alli Truttmann, 2019 Most Admired Woman — Home/Home Style

Alli Truttmann

President & CEO, Wicked Sheets

Family: Husband Tyler Whitty

Area of Town: Crescent Hill

Life sometimes takes people in directions they didn’t anticipate. Alli Truttmann worked as a therapist for children with autism and didn’t envision herself running a business. What began as a joke morphed into Wicked Sheets, a line of moisture wicking and cooling sheets. It is celebrating its 10-year brandiversary and has been an e-commerce business since 2011. Alli has a bit of a rule-breaker and risk-taker streak in her and says she is now an entrepreneur for life.

What motivates you?

Competition, pretty much in all aspects of my life. If there is something to compete for, it makes me strive and set my goals higher.



What is the best thing about owning a business?

Flexibility. It can be what I wear to work, going in early and staying late, and in how I express myself through the business.

What are the challenges of owning a business?

Building a team that is competent and shares the same vision. Raising money also, but everybody says that.

What do you have to have in your bedroom besides Wicked Sheets?

An oscillating fan, the current book I’m reading, and an extra pair of glasses.

How has life been different from what you imagined?

I make less money than I expected because all entrepreneurs make less money than they think they will. But I’m probably much happier than I ever thought I’d be doing this.

What was your ‘aha’ moment for the product?

I was bedridden after I tore my ACL, and I was having significant night sweats as I was going through rehab. I thought they were fevers so I went to the doctor, and was told I have hyperhidrosis. I always blamed sweating on playing sports all through my life. In terms of forming the business and growing it, that all came from a series of positive reinforcements. As soon as I heard it was a good product and people needed it, and we sold sets outside of friends and family, and we then we got our first investor, I was like, “We’ve got something!”

What are some indulgences you allow yourself?

I love red wine and girls’ nights. My husband and I are big movie buffs. I am also a big jigsaw puzzle person. It’s the idea of starting and finishing something quickly. In entrepreneurism, things move fast, but you don’t have a finite end or resolution.



What are some adventures on your bucket list?

Jumping onto a moving train is really high up there. I’m totally gonna do it. When I was in high school, my goal was to jump on a moving UPS truck, and I did it. I tucked and rolled off of it. That is number one, and going to Croatia is number two.

What is a Superwoman skill you have?

I can pogo stick with no hands. My grandma was in the circus. She was a trapeze artist for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey. When we were younger and spent time with her, she taught us circus tricks. My real skill is always staying positive.

What makes you lose track of time?

Amazon Seller Central. If I start doing that for the business, I will look up, and it will have been four hours. There’s always something to do like update your listing and optimize your pictures. That is the biggest time suck of my day.

If you could do anything after achieving all your life’s goals, what would you do?

Teach in a foreign country or become a farmer. I have an obsession with gardening.

P.S. On July 23, Alli will be in New York City promoting her Wicked Little Sleepers: Sweaty Mom & Little Sleeper line at Babypalooza.