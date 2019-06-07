Get Your Back Yard Ready for Summer Fun — Enter to Win

Make your neighbors feel a hint of envy by turning your back yard into a luxurious outdoor space with help from Digs Home and Garden. This month, you can enter to win two Kingsley Bate Teak Steamer Chairs along with a 30-inch JATEX International fire pit that comes with a protective screen. The chairs have a 4-position adjustable backrest and removable footrest. They fold completely up for easy storage. (Value, $4000). The best part is that you can enter here through June 30.