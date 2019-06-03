Bluegrass Backyards Makes Playtime Safer

Minor accidents are inevitable when kids are playing outdoors, but you can create a safer environment for them without sacrificing fun. Bluegrass Backyards, a company that sells, assembles, and installs outdoor play equipment for residential and commercial use, is making safety a priority and providing innovative products that will give parents peace of mind. Jakob Taylor, owner of Bluegrass Backyards, says the company’s extensive experience in assembly and installation is beneficial because they understand how to set up equipment safely and properly.

Big box retailers, he says, typically don’t have the same level of experience and are more likely to make mistakes with installation. “We can provide a really good customer experience from the point of sale to the very end because this is what we’ve focused on from the beginning. We are not just sending out any random person with a toolbag to install this equipment,” he says. Swing Kingdom, one of three product lines the company sells, is a premium maintenance-free vinyl playset that can be customized to fit a family’s needs.